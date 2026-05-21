Pavilia Rosa to release sales brochure next week

New World Development (0017) will upload its sales brochure for Pavilia Rosa in Kowloon Tong next week, and expects to go on sale in June.

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Cannas Ho Ka-yan, director of sales and marketing at NWD, noted that the first batch of units is likely to be sold via tender.

The project offers around 100 units, primarily comprising special units and three- to four-bedroom units.