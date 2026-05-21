Pavilia Rosa to release sales brochure next week

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NWD's Pavilia Rosa to upload sales brochure next week
13-05-2026 16:17 HKT
NWD to launch three projects with 660 units in 2026 first half
25-02-2026 17:22 HKT
Man falls into atrium at Festival Walk, dies in hospital
12-02-2026 20:00 HKT
New World names Pavilia Rosa with calligraphy-themed launch on Monday
02-02-2026 19:44 HKT
Kowloon Tong luxury project Mont Verra sells out garden units
03-08-2025 16:25 HKT
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
19-05-2026 17:52 HKT
University student, 23, killed in school bus crash in Kowloon City
20-05-2026 00:39 HKT