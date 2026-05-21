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PROPERTY

Pavilia Rosa to release sales brochure next week

PROPERTY
15 mins ago
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New World Development (0017) will upload its sales brochure for Pavilia Rosa in Kowloon Tong next week, and expects to go on sale in June.

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Cannas Ho Ka-yan, director of sales and marketing at NWD, noted that the first batch of units is likely to be sold via tender.

The project offers around 100 units, primarily comprising special units and three- to four-bedroom units.

 

Pavilia RosaKowloon Tong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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