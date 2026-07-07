Pavilia Rosa sells two-bedroom unit for over HK$19 mln

New World Development's (0017) Pavilia Rosa in Kowloon Tong sold a 561-square-foot, two-bedroom unit on Tuesday for HK$19.05 million, or HK$33,961 per sq ft.

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The project has sold 61 units so far, raking in nearly HK$2.7 billion. The average selling price of units sold via tender reaches over HK$56 million, or nearly HK$40,000 per sq ft.