KT Marina II releases price list for 138 units, starting at HK$5.6m after discounts

KT Marina II in Kai Tak released its latest price list for 138 units on Wednesday, with discounted prices starting at HK$5.6 million.

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The batch comprises 73 one-bedroom and 65 two-bedroom units, spanning from 288 to 536 square feet, according to K. Wah Management Services Hong Kong properties development and leasing director Quinly Wan.

Discounted prices range from HK$5.6 million to HK$12.57 million, and discounted prices per sq ft range from HK$18,301 to HK$23,965, with an average discounted price per sq ft of HK$21,168.

Wan noted that these units are expected to go on sale in September.

The project has sold 481 units so far this year, bringing total cumulative sales to 1,136 units and cashing in over HK$9.5 billion.

The project is co-developed by K. Wah International (0173), Wheelock Properties, and China Overseas Land and Investment (0688).