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FOOTBALL

Hong Kong Football Festival 2026: Tickets, fixtures, prices and key dates

FOOTBALL
2 hours ago

by

Marco Lam

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Four of Europe’s biggest football clubs are set to headline the Hong Kong Football Festival 2026 this summer, as the city prepares to host a week-long showcase at the new Kai Tak Stadium.

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Running from July 31 to August 5, the event will bring Manchester City, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Juventus to Hong Kong, offering fans a rare chance to watch top-tier European football up close.

Tickets will be released in phases from mid-May, with early access options and travel packages available ahead of general sales. Here is a concise guide to everything you need to know.

Event overview

Dates: July 31 to August 5, 2026
Venue: Kai Tak Stadium

Match schedule

  • August 1, 7.30pm — Manchester City vs Inter Milan
  • August 5, 7.30pm — Chelsea vs Juventus

Venue: Kai Tak Stadium

Ticket prices

Category A: HK$2,999
Category B: HK$2,399
Category C: HK$1,999
Category D: HK$1,399
Category E: HK$799
Category F: HK$399

Ticket sales timeline

  • May 13 (4pm – 11.59pm): Pre-sale for registered users via TEG Sport
  • May 14: Public sale via HK Ticketing

*Administrative fees apply per transaction

Fans can register in advance on the TEG Sport website (https://tegsport.com.au/) before May 12 to secure access to limited pre-sale tickets.

Ticket and travel packages

Available via Trip.com. Bundles include match tickets, travel and accommodation
Booking opens: May 7 at 12noon

Open training sessions

Selected teams will also hold open training sessions at Kai Tak Stadium, giving fans a closer look at their preparations.

  • July 31, 7.30pm — Manchester City
  • August 4, 7.30pm — Chelsea

Ticket price: HK$299
Tickets go on sale from May 14 alongside match tickets

Additional training sessions for other teams are expected to be announced.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com
 

Hong Kong Football Festival 2026Manchester CityChelseaInter MilanJuventusKai Tak

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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