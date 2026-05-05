Hong Kong Football Festival 2026: Tickets, fixtures, prices and key dates

Four of Europe’s biggest football clubs are set to headline the Hong Kong Football Festival 2026 this summer, as the city prepares to host a week-long showcase at the new Kai Tak Stadium.
Running from July 31 to August 5, the event will bring Manchester City, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Juventus to Hong Kong, offering fans a rare chance to watch top-tier European football up close.
Tickets will be released in phases from mid-May, with early access options and travel packages available ahead of general sales. Here is a concise guide to everything you need to know.
Event overview
Dates: July 31 to August 5, 2026
Venue: Kai Tak Stadium
Match schedule
- August 1, 7.30pm — Manchester City vs Inter Milan
- August 5, 7.30pm — Chelsea vs Juventus
Venue: Kai Tak Stadium
Ticket prices
Category A: HK$2,999
Category B: HK$2,399
Category C: HK$1,999
Category D: HK$1,399
Category E: HK$799
Category F: HK$399
Ticket sales timeline
- May 13 (4pm – 11.59pm): Pre-sale for registered users via TEG Sport
- May 14: Public sale via HK Ticketing
*Administrative fees apply per transaction
Fans can register in advance on the TEG Sport website (https://tegsport.com.au/) before May 12 to secure access to limited pre-sale tickets.
Ticket and travel packages
Available via Trip.com. Bundles include match tickets, travel and accommodation
Booking opens: May 7 at 12noon
Open training sessions
Selected teams will also hold open training sessions at Kai Tak Stadium, giving fans a closer look at their preparations.
- July 31, 7.30pm — Manchester City
- August 4, 7.30pm — Chelsea
Ticket price: HK$299
Tickets go on sale from May 14 alongside match tickets
Additional training sessions for other teams are expected to be announced.
marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com
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