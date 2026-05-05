Hong Kong Football Festival 2026: Tickets, fixtures, prices and key dates

Four of Europe’s biggest football clubs are set to headline the Hong Kong Football Festival 2026 this summer, as the city prepares to host a week-long showcase at the new Kai Tak Stadium.

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Running from July 31 to August 5, the event will bring Manchester City, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Juventus to Hong Kong, offering fans a rare chance to watch top-tier European football up close.

Tickets will be released in phases from mid-May, with early access options and travel packages available ahead of general sales. Here is a concise guide to everything you need to know.

Event overview

Dates: July 31 to August 5, 2026

Venue: Kai Tak Stadium

Match schedule

August 1, 7.30pm — Manchester City vs Inter Milan

August 5, 7.30pm — Chelsea vs Juventus

Venue: Kai Tak Stadium

Ticket prices

Category A: HK$2,999

Category B: HK$2,399

Category C: HK$1,999

Category D: HK$1,399

Category E: HK$799

Category F: HK$399

Ticket sales timeline

May 13 (4pm – 11.59pm): Pre-sale for registered users via TEG Sport

May 14: Public sale via HK Ticketing

*Administrative fees apply per transaction

Fans can register in advance on the TEG Sport website (https://tegsport.com.au/) before May 12 to secure access to limited pre-sale tickets.

Ticket and travel packages

Available via Trip.com. Bundles include match tickets, travel and accommodation

Booking opens: May 7 at 12noon

Open training sessions

Selected teams will also hold open training sessions at Kai Tak Stadium, giving fans a closer look at their preparations.

July 31, 7.30pm — Manchester City

August 4, 7.30pm — Chelsea

Ticket price: HK$299

Tickets go on sale from May 14 alongside match tickets

Additional training sessions for other teams are expected to be announced.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

