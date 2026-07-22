Miami Quay I launches price list for 79 units on Wednesday

Miami Quay I in Kai Tak, co-developed by Wheelock Properties and three partners, released a new price list for 79 units on Wednesday, with discounted prices starting at HK$5.67 million.

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The new batch comprises studio and one-bedroom units ranging from 250 to 329 square feet. Discounted prices range from HK$5.67 million to HK$8.51 million, or a discounted price per sq ft of HK$21,606 to HK$25,872.

Meanwhile, the developer also released the latest sales arrangements to offer 40 units for sale on Sunday, with 36 units sold via price list and four by tender.