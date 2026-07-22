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PROPERTY

Miami Quay I launches price list for 79 units on Wednesday

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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The exterior of Miami Quay.
The exterior of Miami Quay.

Miami Quay I in Kai Tak, co-developed by Wheelock Properties and three partners, released a new price list for 79 units on Wednesday, with discounted prices starting at HK$5.67 million.

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The new batch comprises studio and one-bedroom units ranging from 250 to 329 square feet. Discounted prices range from HK$5.67 million to HK$8.51 million, or a discounted price per sq ft of HK$21,606 to HK$25,872.

Meanwhile, the developer also released the latest sales arrangements to offer 40 units for sale on Sunday, with 36 units sold via price list and four by tender.

 

 

Miami Quay IKai TakWheelock Properties

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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