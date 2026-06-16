Five reasons CAVALLUNA is set to charm Hong Kong

Before the first hoofbeat echoes through Kai Tak Arena this September, CAVALLUNA – Gate to the Otherworld is already promising Hong Kong audiences something rarely seen in the city: a large-scale European equestrian spectacle where horses, theater, music and storytelling move as one.

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Making its Asian premiere from September 8 and 10 to 13, 2026, the production will bring 54 horses, an international cast and a story of courage and self-belief to Kai Tak Sports Park. The Hong Kong Jockey Club is the Exclusive Presenting Partner and Cultural Host of the show, a signature highlight of its Year of the Horse campaign.

Public tickets are now on sale through HK Ticketing, priced from HK$395 to HK$1,995.

Here are five reasons the show is shaping up to be one of the city’s family entertainment highlights.

1. A European spectacle arrives in Asia for the first time

CAVALLUNA has already drawn more than nine million guests across more than 30 European cities, building a reputation as one of the continent’s most celebrated equestrian productions.

Its Hong Kong stop marks the show’s first Asian debut, giving local audiences the chance to experience a production more commonly associated with Europe’s deep horse-riding traditions and large-scale arena shows.

The production is masterminded by Emmy-nominated visionary Klaus Hillebrecht, who serves as director, composer and author, bringing together theatrical storytelling, original music and equestrian performance under one creative vision.

2. The real stars are 54 horses

At the heart of CAVALLUNA are the horses themselves.

A total of 54 horses from eight breeds will take to the stage, each bringing its own movement, character and heritage. Their presence gives the production its emotional center, turning technical riding into something more intimate: a display of trust between horse and human.

Breed Origin Signature Trait Arabian Middle East Beauty, endurance and intelligence; fine head, large eyes and elegant movement Friesian Netherlands Iconic black coat, long mane and proud posture; power and grace combined KWPN (Dutch Warmblood) Netherlands Athletic, calm and confident; a modern sport horse with an elegant build Pura Raza Española (PRE) Spain Tradition, elegance and power; proud posture and collected classical movement Menorquin Menorca, Spain Black coat, upright posture and powerful rising on hind legs; strength and passion Lusitano Portugal Noble, versatile and calm energy; perfect for classical dressage and artistic scenes Welsh Pony Wales Elegant, lively and full of charm; small horses with big hearts Mini Shetland Pony Shetland Islands Full of charm and especially loved by children; known for strength, friendly nature and playful character

The show will feature a range of riding styles, including the legendary Hungarian Post, in which a rider stands on two galloping horses while guiding several more. Liberty performances will also be staged, with horses moving freely without reins or tack, responding only to body language.

3. It is a story of courage, magic and self-belief

Beyond the scale and riding skill, Gate to the Otherworld is built around a human story.

The show follows Meerin, a young sorceress whose gift of bringing drawings to life leads to her exile. Captured by the ruthless warlock Röndrup and his cunning niece, she must confront dark forces and her own inner shadows to reclaim her lost magic.

With unexpected allies, cinematic visuals and powerful riding sequences, the story asks a question that audiences of all ages can understand: whether Meerin can find the courage to trust herself and change her fate.

An international dance ensemble, original score, handcrafted costumes and cinematic stage design bring the fantasy world to life.

4. It is made for families, but not only for children

CAVALLUNA is designed as an all-ages experience, but its appeal goes beyond young audiences.

For families, it offers a visually rich world of horses, fantasy and music. For adults, it brings together European riding tradition, theatrical design and emotional storytelling in a polished arena production.

The result is a show that can be enjoyed as family entertainment, a cultural outing or simply a rare chance to see world-class equestrian performance up close in Hong Kong.

5. It brings cultural weight to the Year of the Horse

Its arrival comes as part of the Year of the Horse campaign, which aims to honor the partnership between humans and horses through racing, cultural programs, sporting events and family activities.

In Europe, the show has received praise from equestrian and cultural media for its emotional storytelling, choreography and riding artistry. Ehorses described it as “a magical world filled with horses, dance and emotion,” while Pferderevue called it “pure magic at CAVALLUNA.”

For Hong Kong, the show offers a rare chance to see this kind of arena-scale equestrian theater up close — not only as a performance, but as a journey into another world.

CAVALLUNA – Gate to the Otherworld

Date: September, 8 & 10 - 13, 2026

Venue: Kai Tak Arena @ Kai Tak Sports Park, HK

Ticket Platform: HK Ticketing

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

