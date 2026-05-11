Man, 23, collapses while running at Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground, in coma

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4-month-old baby dies after collapsing at Cheung Hong Estate home
04-05-2026 05:42 HKT
A magical journey on horseback: CAVALLUNA gallops into Hong Kong
24-04-2026 18:00 HKT
Man, 56, found unconscious in Lai King Estate flat, dies in hospital
22-04-2026 00:52 HKT
Victoria Voyage sold 6 units for $74.15 million on Saturday
19-04-2026 16:12 HKT
Man, 38, collapses in Kwun Tong office tower, dies in hospital
10-04-2026 01:30 HKT
Double Coast III starts selling 88 homes this Friday
07-04-2026 18:01 HKT
Double Coast III in Kai Tak releases second batch of 120 units
02-04-2026 14:18 HKT