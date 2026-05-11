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NEWS

Man, 23, collapses while running at Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground, in coma

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 23-year-old man collapsed while running at the Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground on Sunday evening and was rushed to hospital in a coma, police said.

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Police received a report from a passer-by at 7.22pm that a man had collapsed at the sports ground at 38-39 Shing Kai Road. The man, surnamed Ng, was found unconscious and taken to Kwong Wah Hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the incident.

Kai Tak collapse coma

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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