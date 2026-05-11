Man, 23, collapses while running at Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground, in coma

A 23-year-old man collapsed while running at the Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground on Sunday evening and was rushed to hospital in a coma, police said.

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Police received a report from a passer-by at 7.22pm that a man had collapsed at the sports ground at 38-39 Shing Kai Road. The man, surnamed Ng, was found unconscious and taken to Kwong Wah Hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the incident.