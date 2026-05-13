The Knightsbridge sells a four-bedroom unit for HK$66.65 mln on Wednesday

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Man, 23, collapses while running at Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground, in coma
11-05-2026 04:40 HKT
A magical journey on horseback: CAVALLUNA gallops into Hong Kong
24-04-2026 18:00 HKT
Victoria Voyage sold 6 units for $74.15 million on Saturday
19-04-2026 16:12 HKT
The Knightsbridge records 285 deals so far, earning HK$11.7b
16-04-2026 14:44 HKT
Double Coast III starts selling 88 homes this Friday
07-04-2026 18:01 HKT
Double Coast III in Kai Tak releases second batch of 120 units
02-04-2026 14:18 HKT
KT Marina records 87 flats sold this year
22-02-2026 18:28 HKT
Heavy rains and thunderstorms expected later this week
12-05-2026 17:54 HKT