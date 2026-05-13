The Knightsbridge sells a four-bedroom unit for HK$66.65 mln on Wednesday

The Knightsbridge in Kai Tak sold a 1,428-square-feet four-bedroom unit for HK$66.65 million on Wednesday, or HK$46,674 per sq ft, setting a new record for both the transaction price and price per sq ft for a standard unit in the project.

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The project has sold 299 units so far, raking in around HK$12.36 billion including sales from parking spaces, said Mark Hahn Ka-fai, the general manager of sales (2) department of Henderson Land.

This project is co-developed by six developers including Henderson Land Development (0012), New World Development (0017), China Overseas (0688), Wheelock Properties, Chinachem and Empire Group.