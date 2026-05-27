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PROPERTY

The Knightsbridge sells a three-bedroom unit for HK$49.6 mln on Wednesday

PROPERTY
15 mins ago
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The Knightsbridge in Kai Tak.
The Knightsbridge in Kai Tak.

The Knightsbridge in Kai Tak sold a 1,085 square feet three-bedroom unit with the parking space for HK$49.6 million on Wednesday, or HK$45,714 per sq ft.

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The project has sold 301 units so far, raking in around HK$12.47 billion including sales from parking spaces, said Mark Hahn Ka-fai, the general manager of sales (2) department of Henderson Land.

This project is co-developed by six developers including Henderson Land Development (0012), New World Development (0017), China Overseas (0688), Wheelock Properties, Chinachem and Empire Group.

 

The KnightsbridgeKai Tak

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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