The Knightsbridge sells a three-bedroom unit for HK$49.6 mln on Wednesday

The Knightsbridge in Kai Tak sold a 1,085 square feet three-bedroom unit with the parking space for HK$49.6 million on Wednesday, or HK$45,714 per sq ft.

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The project has sold 301 units so far, raking in around HK$12.47 billion including sales from parking spaces, said Mark Hahn Ka-fai, the general manager of sales (2) department of Henderson Land.

This project is co-developed by six developers including Henderson Land Development (0012), New World Development (0017), China Overseas (0688), Wheelock Properties, Chinachem and Empire Group.