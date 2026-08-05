The Pavilia Forest II launches 75 units from HK$6.34m after discount

The Pavilia Forest II in Kai Tak, co-developed by New World Development (0017) and Far East Consortium International (0035), released a new price list for 75 units on Wednesday, with discounted prices starting from HK$6.34 million.

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The latest batch comprises one- and two-bedroom layouts, ranging from 262 to 448 square feet.

Discounted prices range between HK$6.34 million and HK$11.16 million, and the discounted price per sq ft ranges from HK$21,733 to HK$29,595.

Meanwhile, the developers will launch sales for 10 units on Sunday, offering eight via the price list and two by tender.