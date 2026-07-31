Hong Kong Football Festival kicks off Saturday with strict banned-items rules

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HK eyes more fencing events after successful World debut
29-07-2026 14:22 HKT
Football fever expected to boost Hong Kong spending despite star absences
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Miami Quay I launches price list for 79 units on Wednesday
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Spain’s dominant win proves the fittest survive, says Rosanna Law
20-07-2026 13:34 HKT
Five reasons CAVALLUNA is set to charm Hong Kong
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Man City's title hopes extinguished with draw at Bournemouth
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HK-named typhoon Dolphin forecast to swim into record strength, says HKO
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