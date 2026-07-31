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NEWS

Hong Kong Football Festival kicks off Saturday with strict banned-items rules

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Spectators attending the Hong Kong Football Festival at Kai Tak Stadium will not be allowed to bring water bottles or containers of any size into the venue, organizers have reminded fans ahead of the opening match on Saturday.

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The festival will begin with Manchester City facing Inter at the 50,000-seat stadium on August 1, followed by Chelsea against Juventus on Wednesday, August 5.

Manchester City will hold an open training session at 7.30pm on Friday, while Chelsea’s session will take place at the same time on Tuesday.

Ticket holders may enter the stadium two hours before each event. Kai Tak Sports Park advised spectators to plan their journeys in advance, collect physical tickets early where necessary and allow sufficient time for ticket checks and security screening.

Water bottles and containers are prohibited regardless of their capacity or whether they have lids.

Other banned items include professional photography equipment, selfie sticks, tripods, balls of any size, whistles and umbrellas longer than 35 centimeters.

Spectators have been advised to check the venue regulations before traveling to avoid delays at the entrances.
 

Hong Kong Football FestivalManchester CityInterChelseaJuventusKai Tak

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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