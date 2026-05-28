Tseung Kwan O landfill solar farm begins operation for carbon neutrailty

The city’s largest landfill-based solar farm officially commenced operations on Thursday at the South East New Territories Landfill, marking a significant milestone in Hong Kong's mission to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

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Spanning about 140,000 square feet, the solar farm is equipped with approximately 1,850 solar panels.

As a pioneer project joining the government’s Feed-in Tariff (FiT) Scheme, the farm is projected to generate 1.2 million kWh of green electricity every year—enough to meet the power demands of approximately 360 households.

With the introduction of solar energy, it is anticipated to reduce carbon emissions by around 530,000 kilograms each year, equivalent to the carbon dioxide absorption of about 20,000 trees.

In a video address during the launch ceremony, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu highlighted the diverse investment behind the project, which includes backing from mainland, overseas, and local Hong Kong companies.

"The project contributes to Hong Kong's renewable energy development and injects new momentum into the city's goal of achieving carbon neutrality before 2050," Lee said.

Citing a Chinese saying, "Alone, one falters under the weight; Together, we stride on the road,” Lee stressed the importance of combining the government forces and efficient market to drive energy transition.

He described the green transformation as a persistent battle, which requires step-by-step accumulation of efforts, saying, "The launch of this solar farm marks an important step forward, supporting the continuous expansion of Hong Kong's green energy landscape.”

Furthermore, Lee noted that these efforts align with the nation’s 15th Five-Year Plan. He reaffirmed that Hong Kong would leverage its unique position to assist China in accelerating a comprehensive green transition and building a secure, low-carbon energy system.

He concluded by promising that the government will continue to foster the conditions necessary for sustainable development while encouraging private sector innovation to turn environmental concepts into tangible projects.

Meanwhile, Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan said the project highlighted significant engineering challenges, as the impact on the landfill's surroundings, including land subsidence and landfill gas, had to be taken into account.