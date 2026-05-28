logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Tseung Kwan O landfill solar farm begins operation for carbon neutrailty

NEWS
25 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The city’s largest landfill-based solar farm officially commenced operations on Thursday at the South East New Territories Landfill, marking a significant milestone in Hong Kong's mission to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Spanning about 140,000 square feet, the solar farm is equipped with approximately 1,850 solar panels.

As a pioneer project joining the government’s Feed-in Tariff (FiT) Scheme, the farm is projected to generate 1.2 million kWh of green electricity every year—enough to meet the power demands of approximately 360 households.

With the introduction of solar energy, it is anticipated to reduce carbon emissions by around 530,000 kilograms each year, equivalent to the carbon dioxide absorption of about 20,000 trees. 

In a video address during the launch ceremony, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu highlighted the diverse investment behind the project, which includes backing from mainland, overseas, and local Hong Kong companies.

"The project contributes to Hong Kong's renewable energy development and injects new momentum into the city's goal of achieving carbon neutrality before 2050," Lee said.

Citing a Chinese saying, "Alone, one falters under the weight; Together, we stride on the road,” Lee stressed the importance of combining the government forces and efficient market to drive energy transition.

He described the green transformation as a persistent battle, which requires step-by-step accumulation of efforts, saying, "The launch of this solar farm marks an important step forward, supporting the continuous expansion of Hong Kong's green energy landscape.”

Furthermore, Lee noted that these efforts align with the nation’s 15th Five-Year Plan. He reaffirmed that Hong Kong would leverage its unique position to assist China in accelerating a comprehensive green transition and building a secure, low-carbon energy system.

He concluded by promising that the government will continue to foster the conditions necessary for sustainable development while encouraging private sector innovation to turn environmental concepts into tangible projects.

Meanwhile, Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan said the project highlighted significant engineering challenges, as the impact on the landfill's surroundings, including land subsidence and landfill gas, had to be taken into account.

landfill-based solar farmTseung Kwan OJohn Lee ka-chiu

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
La Mirabelle I sells four units for nearly HK$39 mln
PROPERTY
22 hours ago
Sino Land's executive director Victor Tin Sio-un.
Phase 1 of La Mirabelle sells 5 units for $60 million
PROPERTY
18-05-2026 22:09 HKT
La Mirabelle sells four untis for $53.83 million on Friday
PROPERTY
08-05-2026 22:58 HKT
La Mirabelle's sales office
La Mirabelle I sold 7 units on Friday
PROPERTY
17-04-2026 22:40 HKT
Victor Tin
La Mirabelle I to launch sale of 261 units on Sunday
PROPERTY
08-04-2026 15:50 HKT
Victor Tin Sio-un, executive director of Sino Land
La Mirabelle I sold 152 units on Tuesday
PROPERTY
07-04-2026 14:40 HKT
La Mirabelle I's sales office
La Mirabelle I's 254 units oversubscribe 23.8 times as of Saturday
PROPERTY
29-03-2026 16:55 HKT
Victor Tin Sio-un, executive directors of Sino Land(right)
La Mirabelle I to release 254 units next Tuesday
PROPERTY
26-03-2026 19:03 HKT
La Mirabelle I sells 12 units by tender for HK$170 mln on Wednesday
PROPERTY
25-03-2026 19:24 HKT
Victor Tin(left)
La Mirabelle I to start sales next week
PROPERTY
25-03-2026 16:06 HKT
Boy, 13, dies after falling from flat in Tai Kok Tsui
NEWS
16 hours ago
Sharp blade found on Citybus seat in Admiralty, second such incident in Central in a week
NEWS
16 hours ago
Squally thunderstorms expected this weekend amid persistently hot weather, mercury soars to 34 degrees
NEWS
27-05-2026 14:26 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.