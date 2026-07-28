Nicholas Tse sheds tears at concert as family bids farewell to Patrick Tse

Veteran Hong Kong actor Patrick Tse Yin, better known as “Fourth Brother,” died of pneumonia on July 16 at the age of 89 after a career spanning more than 70 years.

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Known for his charismatic screen presence, Tse requested a low-key farewell before his death. His family followed his wishes, holding a simple farewell ceremony at the hospital before sending him for cremation. No public memorial service was held.

His daughter Jennifer Tse Ting-ting, who lives in Canada, had originally planned to return to Hong Kong in mid-July with her youngest son Brooklyn Milne so that the veteran actor could meet his grandson before his first birthday on July 20.

However, after learning that her father’s condition had suddenly worsened, Cecilia changed her flight and returned to Hong Kong earlier, bringing her son to accompany Tse during his final days.

Sources said Tse had been looking forward to meeting his grandson and often spoke with him through video calls. He had reportedly planned to give the child a personal family heirloom as a first birthday gift.

Although the family was unable to celebrate the birthday together as planned, relatives said Tse was able to spend his final moments surrounded by his children and grandson.

Family attends cremation

Tse was cremated at Wo Hop Shek Crematorium in Fanling on July 20.

Jennifer Tse and her mother Deborah Lee were later seen leaving their Mid-Levels residence dressed in mourning clothes. Cecilia carried Brooklyn in her arms, while Lee appeared visibly upset, with swollen eyes from crying.

When reporters asked about Tse’s funeral arrangements, Lee said: “It is not convenient to talk about it at the moment.”

She later thanked reporters and bowed before leaving with her daughter.

Nicholas Tse breaks down during concert

Tse’s son Nicholas Tse Ting-fung paid tribute to his father, saying he had dedicated his life to film and entertainment and always remained committed to presenting his best self on screen.

Nicholas recalled his father’s belief that “the show must go on” and continued with his concert schedule in Qingdao after observing the mourning period.

During his concert on Saturday, Nicholas became emotional while performing his hit song Grateful For Your Love '99.

His voice appeared to tremble as he sang the opening lyrics, “Say goodbye, don’t say forever; goodbye will not be forever,” with tears visible in his eyes. Fans shared videos of the performance online, saying the song appeared to remind him of his late father.

Coco mourns former partner

Coco, who dated Tse for 12 years, also expressed her grief during a livestream.

She became emotional after noticing that the number of viewers had stopped at “44.4,” which she linked to Tse’s nickname “Fourth Brother”.

Coco later burst into tears and bowed towards the camera to pay tribute to Tse.

Her reaction received mixed responses online, with some saying it reflected genuine sadness while others accused her of seeking attention.

Friends recall Tse’s personality

Film producer Wong Jing, who worked with Tse on the TV drama The Shell Game, recalled that Tse had taught him how to become a star.

“He taught me how to become a star in one day and remain one for a lifetime — you cannot let people see you fail, and you have to maintain your image,” Wong said.

Media personality Stephen Shiu described Tse as Hong Kong’s first “chok” male star, praising his charm and confidence.

Tse’s close friend and doctor John Yeung Ngai-man recently shared private photos of the actor on social media, describing him as “Hong Kong’s most charismatic gentleman”.

The photos showed Tse spending time with friends and family, offering a glimpse into the final days of one of Hong Kong’s most recognisable entertainers.