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PROPERTY

La Mirabelle I sold 7 units on Friday

PROPERTY
22 mins ago
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La Mirabelle's sales office
La Mirabelle's sales office

Sino Land’s (0083) La Mirabelle I in Tseung Kwan O sold seven units on Friday, with the highest sold at HK$11.67 million.

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The unit is a two-bedroom layout with 612 square feet and an average price per square foot of HK$19,064.

Victor Tin Sio-un, executive director of Sino Land, said the project has sold 608 units for around HK$5.3 million within a month.

The project is co-developed by Sino Land, Kerry Properties (0683), K Wah International (0173), China Merchants Land (0978), and MTR Corporation (0066).

 

La MirabelleTseung Kwan O

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