iCITY phase II to unveil new price list next week, with 3 to 6pc price hike

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24-hour digital industrial landmark iCITY sells 53 units for HK$145m
13-05-2026 19:27 HKT
Pavilia Rosa sells another two-bedroom flat for $17.6 mn
02-07-2026 16:35 HKT
In One Above sells two-bedroom unit for over $19 mn
02-07-2026 15:39 HKT
HK new home sales volume hit seven-year high in first half of 2026
01-07-2026 16:52 HKT
Uncle of Derek Cheung sells Happy Valley home for HK$36.88 mln
01-07-2026 16:26 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT