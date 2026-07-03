iCITY phase II to unveil new price list next week, with 3 to 6pc price hike

Soundwill's (0878) Phase II of iCITY, a 24-hour digital industrial landmark in Kwai Chung, is expected to unveil a new price list within the next week, with some units on middle floors to see a price hike of 3 to 6 percent.

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The project has sold 50 flats in June, with the average transaction price and per-square-foot price at around HK$2.78 million and HK$6,813.

It reached 17 deals over the past 9 days, bringing the total sales to 155 units to date for HK$431 million in total.