Park Silicon sells first eight units for $78.43 mn

Wheelock Properties' Kwu Tung project Park Silicon Phase Two Palo Springs sold eight units in total on Sunday, and cashed in HK$78.43 million.

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A total of four three-bedroom units and four special units were sold via tender.

The highest-priced three-bedroom unit sold, flat A on the 28th floor of Tower 2B, cashed in HK$11.21 million, with a price per square foot of HK$19,458 per square foot, according to Ricky Wong Kwong-yiu, vice chairman and managing director of Wheelock Properties.

Meanwhile, the highest-priced special unit sold on Sunday was flat A on the third floor of Tower 2B, cashed in HK$12.57 million.

Unit C on the 3rd floor of Block 2A, spanning 442 sq ft, was sold for the highest price per sq ft of HK$23,604.

Wong asserts that the strong performance reflects the market's recognition of the project's quality and advantages as the first residential project in Kwu Tung North.

Additional flats and new sales arrangements will be announced shortly.