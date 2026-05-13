24-hour digital industrial landmark iCITY sells 53 units for HK$145m

Soundwill’s (0878) Phase II of iCITY, a 24-hour digital industrial landmark in Kwai Chung, has sold 53 units to date, generating approximately HK$145 million in total sales proceeds.

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One of the transactions featured a mid-level unit with an area of around 422 square feet, which sold for HK$2.88 million, or approximately HK$6,829 per sq ft. The buyers were a couple who reportedly purchased the unit as a studio for their daughter following her university graduation.

This project has recorded 10 bulk transactions so far, with the largest single purchase involving five units.