Palo Springs records 23 times oversubscribed ahead of Sunday sale

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One Stanley sells two homes for over HK$205m
12-08-2026 18:57 HKT
Wheelock releases new price list for Palo Springs, starting at HK$5.48m
12-08-2026 14:49 HKT
The Sterling I to unveil first batch of at least 102 units on Wednesday
11-08-2026 19:41 HKT
Sino's La Mirabelle tops 1,000 unit sales for over HK$8.7b
11-08-2026 19:28 HKT
Park Silicon to release more units and announce sales arrangement soon
10-08-2026 19:11 HKT
HK swaps scorching sun for a rainy week, possible typhoon ahead
12-08-2026 15:08 HKT