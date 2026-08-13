Palo Springs records 23 times oversubscribed ahead of Sunday sale

Wheelock Properties' Kwu Tung project Park Silicon Phase two Palo Springs has received more than 2,000 checks to date, making the 82 price-listed units up for sale this Sunday more than 23 times oversubscribed.

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Ricky Wong Kwong-yiu, vice chairman and managing director of Wheelock Properties, noted that about 30 percent of potential buyers are investors- local and mainland buyers each accounting for about half, with many intending to purchase around four units. End-users account for the remaining 70 percent.

Another 18 units will be offered via tender on Sunday, comprising 13 three-bedroom flats and five special units.

Wong expressed confidence in the upcoming sales, highlighting these units with larger size are ideal for buyers seeking a more comfortable living environment.

