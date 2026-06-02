logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Henderson Land's Lee Ka-shing expects property prices to rise 5-10pc this year

PROPERTY
12 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
Martin Lee (left)
Martin Lee (left)

Henderson Land Development's (0012) chairman and managing director, Martin Lee Ka-shing, expects Hong Kong's property prices to rise 5 to 10 percent this year following a steady recovery of the property market, denying market overheating concerns. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Lee said the overall property price index had been rising for over 10 consecutive months. He also noted that the first-hand property market transactions have already exceeded 10,000 units, according to Centaline Property Agency, and he hopes the transaction volume can reach 20,000 units this year. 

Lee added that several projects launched this year sold out in each batch, and the company has been accelerating the launch of new projects. 

Meanwhile, he noted optimistic rental rates across Central properties, including a 95 percent occupancy rate at The Henderson and an over 70 percent office leasing rate at the soon-to-be-released Central Yard. Daily Manson also recorded occupancy rates above 90 percent. Lee said tourist spending during the Labor Day Golden Week rose 10 percent year on year.

With the company lowering its total dividend payout for 2025 by 30 percent to HK$1.26 per share, Lee said that they must consider the company’s long-term interests and maintain a stable financial position amid global uncertainties. But looking at the growing property sales performance this year, he said the company aims to offer a better dividend in the next distribution.

Regarding the inland projects, Augustine Wong Ho-ming said the company has resubmitted an application for the blueprint of its redevelopment project for Champagne Court Block B in Tsim Sha Tsui after the Town Planning Board rejected the previous application. Furthermore, he noted that, given the high acquisition cost of Court A, there is currently insufficient incentive to proceed with a compulsory sale and redevelopment plan. He expressed hope that the government would provide more support for urban renewal.

Separately, the company's Tai Po project, Parkwood, is ending its use as student accommodation because the lease with the Chinese University of Hong Kong is expiring. Wong explained that student demand has shifted, and the project has been taken back and will be sold in the second half of the year.
 

Henderson Land DevelopmentLee Ka-shing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
From fourth left, Chris Sun and Augustine Wong. Henderson Land.
Henderson Land organizes "Explore Central Yards" to empower youth in preparing for the future
PROPERTY
23 hours ago
Highwood phase 2 sees price increase up to 13pc 
PROPERTY
27-05-2026 19:16 HKT
The Henley's exterior.
The Henley puts 48 units up for sale on Wednesday
PROPERTY
27-05-2026 19:04 HKT
People line up to buy during the third round of sales.
One Victoria Cove phase 3 sells 22 units on Tuesday
PROPERTY
19-05-2026 19:24 HKT
People line up to buy during the second round of sales for Highwood Phase 2.
Highwood phase 2 unveils latest price list for 50 units
PROPERTY
19-05-2026 19:12 HKT
Mark Hahn(left).
One Victoria Cove phase 3 may release additional units this week
PROPERTY
13-05-2026 16:44 HKT
Highwood phase 2 to release additional units following second round sales
PROPERTY
12-05-2026 16:14 HKT
Phase 2 of Highwood entries first round for 150 units on Saturday
Phase 2 of Highwood entries first round for 150 units on Saturday
PROPERTY
10-05-2026 18:58 HKT
Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove sells all 130 units in first round sale on Sunday
Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove sells all 130 units in first round sale on Sunday
PROPERTY
10-05-2026 18:23 HKT
Thomas Lam, right.
Highwood phase 2 records 20 times oversubscription for 150 units
PROPERTY
07-05-2026 15:16 HKT
(File photo)
HK to bake in 36-degree heat on Friday before five-day rain spell
NEWS
22 hours ago
(Online photo)
Born but unrecorded: Two-month-old baby left unregistered as parents reject DNA test
NEWS
20 hours ago
60-year-old cyclist dies after being dragged under bus in Kwai Chung
NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.