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PROPERTY

Highwood phase 2 to release additional units following second round sales

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Henderson Land Development’s (0012) phase 2 of Highwood in To Kwa Wan may launch additional units following Wednesday’s second-round sale, with potential for price increases, said Thomas Lam Tat-man, general manager of sales (1) department.

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The second round sale of 50 units will begin on Wednesday. These units range from one- to three-bedroom layouts, with discounted prices  between HK$5.24 million and HK$12.18 million.

Lam said that Highwood phase 2 has generated HK$1.08 billion from the sale of 150 units in its first round.

The two phases of Highwood have sold a total of 548 units so far, raking in HK$3.57 billion, according to Lam.

 

 

HighwoodHenderson Land DevelopmentTo Kwa Wanphase 2

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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