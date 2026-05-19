One Victoria Cove phase 3 sells 22 units on Tuesday

Henderson Land Development's (0012) phase 3 of One Victoria Cove in Hung Hom, co-developed with Hysan Development (0014) and Empire Group, sold 22 of the 58 units during its third round of sales on Tuesday, cashing in around HK$190 million.

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Mark Hahn Ka-fai, the general manager of the sales (2) department of Henderson Land said that phase 3 has sold over 82 percent of the available units so far, earning over HK$2 billion.

This batch offers two- to three-bedroom layouts ranging in size from 301 to 708 square feet. Discounted prices range from HK$7.24 million to HK$16.68 million, and discounted prices per sq ft range from HK$21,665 to HK$24,085.

The One Victoria Cove series has sold 551 units to date, cashing in nearly HK$4.7 billion.