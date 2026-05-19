Highwood phase 2 unveils latest price list for 50 units

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One Victoria Cove phase 3 may release additional units this week
13-05-2026 16:44 HKT
URA invites EOI for Bailey Street/Chi Kiang Street project on Wednesday
12-05-2026 19:48 HKT
Phase 2 of Highwood entries first round for 150 units on Saturday
10-05-2026 18:58 HKT
Highwood phase 2 records 20 times oversubscription for 150 units
07-05-2026 15:16 HKT
Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove to sell 130 units on Sunday
06-05-2026 18:57 HKT
Phase 2 of Highwood receives 2,350 checks for 150 units
06-05-2026 16:23 HKT
Phase 2 of Highwood unveils 158 units for Saturday tender sale
05-05-2026 21:33 HKT