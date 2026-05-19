Highwood phase 2 unveils latest price list for 50 units

Henderson Land Development's (0012) phase 2 of Highwood in To Kwa Wan released its latest price list on Tuesday, offering 50 units featuring one- to three-bedroom layouts.

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This batch of units measures between 265 and 512 square feet. The discounted prices range from HK$5.42 million to HK$11.99 million, with discounted prices per sq ft ranging from HK$20,180 to HK$27,186.

The developer also said that an additional 35 units will be launched for sale on Saturday.