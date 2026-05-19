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PROPERTY

Highwood phase 2 unveils latest price list for 50 units

PROPERTY
12 mins ago
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People line up to buy during the second round of sales for Highwood Phase 2.
People line up to buy during the second round of sales for Highwood Phase 2.

Henderson Land Development's (0012) phase 2 of Highwood in To Kwa Wan released its latest price list on Tuesday, offering 50 units featuring one- to three-bedroom layouts.

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This batch of units measures between 265 and 512 square feet. The discounted prices range from HK$5.42 million to HK$11.99 million, with discounted prices per sq ft ranging from HK$20,180 to HK$27,186.

The developer also said that an additional 35 units will be launched for sale on Saturday.

 

HighwoodHenderson Land DevelopmentTo Kwa Wan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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