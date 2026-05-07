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PROPERTY

Highwood phase 2 records 20 times oversubscription for 150 units

PROPERTY
22 mins ago
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Thomas Lam, right.
Thomas Lam, right.

Henderson Land Development (0012) said on Thursday that its phase 2 of Highwood in To Kwa Wan has received 3,100 checks so far, marking an oversubscription of 20 times for its 150 units that will go on sale on Saturday.

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The 150 units comprise one- to three-bedroom layouts, ranging from 265 to 512 square feet.

Thomas Lam Tat-man, general manager of the sales (1) department, mentioned that the phase 1 of Highwood has five units remaining for sale and has cashed in around HK$2.5 billion so far.

 

HighwoodHenderson Land DevelopmentTo Kwa Wan

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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