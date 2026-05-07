Highwood phase 2 records 20 times oversubscription for 150 units

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Phase 2 of Highwood unveils 158 units for Saturday tender sale
05-05-2026 21:33 HKT
Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove to launch sales arrangement soon
03-05-2026 17:47 HKT
Phase 2 of Highwood gets over 700 checks for 146 flats
03-05-2026 16:30 HKT
Phase 2 of Highwood to unveil first price list soon: Henderson
29-04-2026 16:34 HKT
Highwood Phase 2 to release first price list this week
28-04-2026 15:17 HKT
Henderson Land to unveil Highwood Phase 2 as early as next week
23-04-2026 17:26 HKT
Henderson puts 120 units of One Victoria Cove on the market
20-04-2026 18:48 HKT
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
05-05-2026 16:48 HKT