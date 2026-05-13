One Victoria Cove phase 3 may release additional units this week

Henderson Land Development's (0012) phase 3 of One Victoria Cove in Hung Hom, co-developed with Hysan Development (0014) and Empire Group, may launch additional units this week depending on the sales performance, and go on sale as soon as next week.

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This project will begin its second round of sales on Thursday, offering 70 units that includes two- to three-bedroom layouts. The discounted price starts from HK$7.07 million.

Mark Hahn Ka-fai, the general manager of the sales (2) department of Henderson Land mentioned that the department has generated HK$15 billion for the sale of around 1,200 units this year. Phase 1 and phase 3 of One Victoria Cove have sold 468 units, cashing in over HK$3.9 billion.