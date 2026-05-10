Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove sells all 130 units in first round sale on Sunday

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Highwood phase 2 records 20 times oversubscription for 150 units
07-05-2026 15:16 HKT
Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove to sell 130 units on Sunday
06-05-2026 18:57 HKT
Phase 2 of Highwood receives 2,350 checks for 150 units
06-05-2026 16:23 HKT
Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove to launch sales arrangement soon
03-05-2026 17:47 HKT
Phase 2 of Highwood gets over 700 checks for 146 flats
03-05-2026 16:30 HKT
Highwood Phase 2 to release first price list this week
28-04-2026 15:17 HKT
One Victoria Cove unveils 120 units on Thursday
26-04-2026 15:08 HKT
Cathay Pacific slashes fuel surcharges as Middle East tensions ease
08-05-2026 20:31 HKT