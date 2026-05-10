Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove sells all 130 units in first round sale on Sunday

Henderson Land Development’s (0012) phase 3 of One Victoria Cove in Hung Hom sold out all 130 units on Sunday, generating more than HK$1.23 billion in revenue.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The project includes 101 two-bedroom units and 29 three-bedroom units, with an area ranging from 338 to 708 square feet. They are priced from HK$6.99 million to HK$15.86 million after discounts, or HK$20,383 to HK$23,087 per sq ft.

The developer will release more units to the market in the near future.