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PROPERTY

Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove sells all 130 units in first round sale on Sunday

PROPERTY
16 mins ago

by

Zhou Yiru

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Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove sells all 130 units in first round sale on Sunday
Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove sells all 130 units in first round sale on Sunday

Henderson Land Development’s (0012) phase 3 of One Victoria Cove in Hung Hom sold out all 130 units on Sunday, generating more than HK$1.23 billion in revenue.

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The project includes 101 two-bedroom units and 29 three-bedroom units, with an area ranging from 338 to 708 square feet. They are priced from HK$6.99 million to HK$15.86 million after discounts, or HK$20,383 to HK$23,087 per sq ft.

The developer will release more units to the market in the near future.

 

One Victoria CoveHung HomHenderson Land Development

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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