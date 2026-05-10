Phase 2 of Highwood entries first round for 150 units on Saturday

Henderson Land Development’s (0012) Phase 2 of Highwood in To Kwa Wan sold all of its 150 units in the first round of sales on Saturday.

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A bulk buyer bought 16 units for around HK$110 million, snapped up all 15 units on the 5th floor and one 1-bedroom unit on the 6th floor.

The project received 4,395 checks and was oversubscribed 28 times.

The units are of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, with areas ranging from 265 to 512 square feet. Price after discount is from HK$5.01 million, or HK$18,683 per sq ft.

The developer uploaded the fourth price list of 50 units on the same day, which will be sold as the second round of sales on Wednesday. The prices range from HK$5.24 million to HK$12.18 million, or HK$19,483 to HK$ 24,778 per sq ft after discount.