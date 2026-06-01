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PROPERTY

Henderson Land organizes "Explore Central Yards" to empower youth in preparing for the future

PROPERTY
48 mins ago
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From fourth left, Chris Sun and Augustine Wong. Henderson Land.
From fourth left, Chris Sun and Augustine Wong. Henderson Land.

Henderson Land Development (0012) has organised two sessions of “Exploring Central Yards" activities recently, with around 80 Strive and Rise programme mentees and mentors participating, aiming to broaden the horizons of the young participants and provide inspiration for their learning journey and future career development.

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The activities also mark Henderson Land's fourth consecutive year of support for the Hong Kong SAR Government's Strive and Rise Programme.

During the session, the group shared insights into the planning philosophy, architectural and design highlights, innovative technologies, and key roles involved in its flagship development, the Central Yards on the New Central Harbourfront.

Chris Sun Yuk-han, Secretary for Labour and Welfare, said that Henderson Land's staunch support has provided the mentees and mentors of the Strive and Rise Programme with a valuable opportunity to visit the construction site of a world-class landmark project, where participants gained first-hand insights into the delivery of large-scale projects, particularly in construction safety and technology application. 

"I hope this experience will deepen their understanding of the construction and engineering industry and encourage more aspiring local young people to consider joining the sector, thereby bringing fresh talent and new impetus to Hong Kong's future development," he added.

Henderson's executive director Augustine Wong Ho-ming noted that the company wants to deepen students' understanding of the development of Hong Kong's major landmark projects and to provide them with initial exposure to the professional fields involved through these activities, while it also hopes the initiative will inspire them to think about their future paths in further education and employment, and to contribute to Hong Kong in various roles.

Chris Sun delivered inspiring remarks at the event, encouraging the participating young people. Henderson Land.
Participants listened attentively to the briefing from staff to gain insights into the key features of Central Yards. Henderson Land.
Group photo, taken in front of Central Yards during construction, of the distinguished guests, and participating programme mentors and mentees. Henderson Land.
Guided by designated representatives, the mentors and mentees visited the temporary pedestrian passageway at Central Yards to learn about its design features and artistic elements. Henderson Land.
Mentees showed keen interest in the realtime monitoring patrol “robot dog” at Central Yards. Henderson Land.
Henderson Land DevelopmentStrive and Rise programmeCentral Yards

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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