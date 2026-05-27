The Henley puts 48 units up for sale on Wednesday

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One Victoria Cove phase 3 sells 22 units on Tuesday
19-05-2026 19:24 HKT
Highwood phase 2 unveils latest price list for 50 units
19-05-2026 19:12 HKT
One Victoria Cove phase 3 may release additional units this week
13-05-2026 16:44 HKT
Phase 2 of Highwood entries first round for 150 units on Saturday
10-05-2026 18:58 HKT
Highwood phase 2 records 20 times oversubscription for 150 units
07-05-2026 15:16 HKT
Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove to sell 130 units on Sunday
06-05-2026 18:57 HKT
Phase 2 of Highwood receives 2,350 checks for 150 units
06-05-2026 16:23 HKT
Hong Kong a conduit for mainland, French firms
26-05-2026 06:00 HKT