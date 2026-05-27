The Henley puts 48 units up for sale on Wednesday

Henderson Land Development (0012) released its latest price list for 48 units at The Henley I in Kai Tak on Wednesday, with discounted prices starting from HK$9.51 million.

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This latest batch includes one- to three-bedroom layouts ranging from 417 to 889 square feet. Discounted prices range from HK$9.51 million to HK$28.75 million, translating to HK$22,800 to HK$35,698 per sq ft.