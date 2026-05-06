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NEWS

Suspected battery cooker smoke triggers Hung Hom flat fire, 50 residents evacuated

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A fire broke out at a flat in Hung Hom on Thursday evening, forcing the evacuation of about 50 residents, with no injuries reported, police said.

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Officers received multiple reports around 8pm of smoke coming from a unit at The Grand Blossom on Bulkeley Street. Firefighters arrived and deployed one hose line and one breathing apparatus team, taking about 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

According to sources, the affected flat on the eighth floor is rented by several male students from the mainland. A battery cooker placed in the living room is suspected to have emitted smoke, causing the incident.

Hung Hom flat fire evacuation

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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