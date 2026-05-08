Cathay Pacific slashes fuel surcharges as Middle East tensions ease

Following a relaxation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and subsequent shifts in international oil prices, Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific announced on Friday that it will reduce passenger fuel surcharges across all its routes starting May 16, offering some financial relief to travelers.

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Under the newly adjusted pricing structure, passengers flying long-haul routes connecting Hong Kong with destinations in the Southwest Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa will see their fuel surcharge drop by nearly two hundred dollars, falling from HK$1,560 to HK$1,362.

Passengers traveling on medium-haul flights to and from the South Asian subcontinent will experience a reduction from HK$725 to HK$633. For all other short-haul flights not specified in these categories, the levy will be decreased from HK$389 to HK$339.

To better manage the rapid fluctuations in aviation fuel costs driven by the regional landscape in the Middle East, the airline indicated it will temporarily increase the frequency of its surcharge assessments.

The fees will now be evaluated on a bi-weekly basis rather than monthly to more accurately and swiftly reflect any market increases or decreases.

The carrier clarified that this accelerated review schedule is a provisional measure and will be reassessed once regional stability returns.

The Hong Kong government responded positively to the airline's decision. Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan welcomed the newly announced reductions in both passenger and cargo fuel surcharges by major local carriers.

She stated that the Transport and Logistics Bureau would continue to closely monitor these fee adjustments to guarantee that the pricing mechanisms remain reasonable and transparent.

Adding to the government's stance, the transport chief emphasized the critical role and social responsibility that local airlines hold within the community.

She noted that authorities plan to maintain ongoing communication with the aviation sector. To ensure that both the general public and the logistics industry remain well-informed, the government will also enhance the public disclosure of surcharge data.

This will be achieved by utilizing existing online platforms managed by the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong and the Airport Authority's HKIA Cargo Data Platform, a move designed to promote a healthier and more competitive market environment.