Phase 2 of Highwood receives 2,350 checks for 150 units

Henderson Land Development (0012) said on Wednesday that its phase 2 of Highwood in To Kwa Wan has received 2,350 checks so far, making its 150 units in the first round of sales on Saturday oversubscribed by about 15 times.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Thomas Lam Tat-man, general manager of the sales (1) department, said that it will roll out more flats and unveil the second sales arrangement following the first round of sales, with price hikes.

The second round of sales will commence as early as next week, he added.

A three-bedroom special unit that features a 1,238-square-foot terrace is included in the sales of 8 units by tender this Saturday, while the flat spans 564 sq ft, the developer said.