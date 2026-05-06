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PROPERTY

Phase 2 of Highwood receives 2,350 checks for 150 units

PROPERTY
1 hour ago

by

Helen Zhong

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Thomas Lam.
Thomas Lam.

Henderson Land Development (0012) said on Wednesday that its phase 2 of Highwood in To Kwa Wan has received 2,350 checks so far, making its 150 units in the first round of sales on Saturday oversubscribed by about 15 times.

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Thomas Lam Tat-man, general manager of the sales (1) department, said that it will roll out more flats and unveil the second sales arrangement following the first round of sales, with price hikes.

The second round of sales will commence as early as next week, he added.

A three-bedroom special unit that features a 1,238-square-foot terrace is included in the sales of 8 units by tender this Saturday, while the flat spans 564 sq ft, the developer said.

Henderson Land DevelopmentHighwoodTo Kwa Wan

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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