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(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot

CHINA
58 mins ago
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A woman died after falling from a cliff swing ride at the Maliuyan Waterfall scenic spot in Huaying, Sichuan province on May 3, after her safety rope snapped immediately after she left the platform, according to The Beijing News.

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Video footage circulating online shows the woman, wearing a safety harness, being slowly pushed out from the secure area. She was heard shouting "not tight enough" several times, but staff continued to release her. The rope broke as soon as she left the platform, sending her falling onto the cliff face.

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Local authorities confirmed the victim, identified as Liu, died on the way to hospital. The scenic spot has been closed for rectification. Officials have preliminarily classified the incident as a production safety responsibility accident, with the responsible units and personnel under investigation.

The operator, identified as "Chongqing Adventure Camp," an outdoor adventure company, had promoted the site's cliff swing on its WeChat public account in March.

The scenic spot announced a temporary closure from May 4 to May 10 for equipment inspection and maintenance, citing force majeure factors.

Sichuan cliff swing accident tourist death

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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