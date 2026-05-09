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Cathay Pacific to hire 3,000 employees this year amid $100 billion expansion and 80th anniversary

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1 hour ago
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Marking its eightieth anniversary, Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific hosted a Recruitment Experience Day on Saturday, announcing ambitious plans to hire 3,000 new employees in 2026 to support a massive multi-billion-dollar investment in its global aviation network.

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The airline aims to fill thousands of positions across various departments to accommodate its steady growth and elevate overall passenger experiences. Opportunities highlighted during the recruitment drive included roles for cadet pilots, flight attendants, cargo officers, customer care advisors, customer services officers, and lounge service teams. Company representatives noted that with all available aircraft now fully resourced and actively flying, the airline's training and hiring programs have successfully stabilized into a steady, normalized state.

To further solidify Hong Kong's position as a premier international aviation hub, the airline group has committed over HK$100 billion toward upgrading its fleet, cabin features, passenger lounges, and digital innovations.

As part of these extensive global enhancements, the carrier recently reopened its newly redesigned flagship first-class lounge at Hong Kong International Airport.

Furthermore, the airline plans to unveil its first-ever dedicated lounge in New York later this year, which will coincide with the launch of the state-of-the-art Terminal 6 at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

As the company celebrates eight decades of continuous operation, it is heavily emphasizing a corporate culture focused on employee well-being and shared success.

To attract and retain top talent in a highly competitive market, the airline is offering comprehensive remuneration packages that feature extensive medical coverage, flexible retirement schemes, and heavily discounted travel privileges for staff members and their families.

Management reports that these robust benefits, coupled with a commitment to a safe, diverse, and inclusive work environment, have successfully kept staff turnover rates at consistently low levels.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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