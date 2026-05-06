Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove to sell 130 units on Sunday

Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove in Hung Hom, co-developed by Henderson Land Development (0012), Hysan Development (0014), and Empire Group, will sell 130 units in its first round of sales on Sunday, with discounted prices starting at HK$6.98 million.

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The batch of units includes two- and three-bedroom flats, measuring from 338 to 708 square feet, said Mark Hahn Ka-fai, the general manager of sales (2) department of Henderson Land.

Its prices are between HK$20,383 and HK$23,087 per sq ft after discounts.