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PROPERTY

NWD's Grade-A offices in traditional CBD reach over 90pc occupancy

PROPERTY
10 mins ago
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K11 ATELIER Victoria Dockside in Tsim Sha Tsui has achieved 99 percent occupancy. NWD
K11 ATELIER Victoria Dockside in Tsim Sha Tsui has achieved 99 percent occupancy. NWD

New World Development (0017) said on Wednesday that its Grade-A offices on Hong Kong Island and in Kowloon saw occupancy rates exceed 90 percent, among which K11 ATELIER Victoria Dockside in Tsim Sha Tsui posted a 99 percent occupancy.

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The tenants of K11 ATELIER Victoria Dockside are primarily enterprises in premium wealth management, banking, and insurance, which together account for over 54 percent of the total leased floor area, the developer said.

Among these tenants, a foreign bank has leased more than 130,000 square feet of space for use as its Hong Kong headquarters, it added.

It noted that its New World Tower in Central has also reported an occupancy rate of over 91 percent. 

83 Wing Hong Street, a Grade-A office building in Kowloon West, recorded 10 transactions in recent months, exceeding HK$100 million in sales. NWD
83 Wing Hong Street, a Grade-A office building in Kowloon West, recorded 10 transactions in recent months, exceeding HK$100 million in sales. NWD

Besides, its Grade-A office building in Kowloon West, 83 Wing Hong Street, recorded 10 transactions in recent months, generating HK$100 million in sales.

For residential projects, NWD unveiled that The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai, co-developed with MTR Corporation (0066), has sold 274 units to date, cashing in about HK$4.5 billion.

The Pavilia Farm III is offering units with immediate occupancy. A total of 163 units offered for sale via price lists across two rounds were fully sold out on their respective launch days. NWD
The Pavilia Farm III is offering units with immediate occupancy. A total of 163 units offered for sale via price lists across two rounds were fully sold out on their respective launch days. NWD
NWDGrade-A officeK11 ATELIER Victoria Dockside

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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