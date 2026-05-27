MTRC to launch more land according to market situation: Jacob Kam

Hong Kong's property market was buoyant recently, and MTR Corporation (0066) will roll out more land according to the market situation, said Jacob Kam Chak-pui, chairman of MTRC.

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Speaking at MTRC's general meeting, Kam noted that many factors, including the economic situation, interest rate movements, stock market performance, and home supply and demand, will impact the city's property market.

Besides, the Kwu Tung Station, which marks the 100th MTR station, is expected to be completed next year, Kam said.

Kam pointed out that MTRC will continue to invest in the development of new railways in the future, while these new projects will also require fundraising.

He emphasized that the financing would leverage different instruments that span various currencies, areas, and types, adding that the company always deploys prudent and long-term financial arrangements and management.

Regarding dividends, the railway operator said it will consider elements like cash flow, business performance, and capital requirement.

Moreover, Kam said the company's retail business remains stable.