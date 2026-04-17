Pavilia Farm III’s three-bedroom unit sold at a record $24.67 million high

The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai, co-developed by New World Development (0017) and MTR Corporation (0066), recorded the highest transaction price on Friday, with the total selling price of standard three-bedroom units at HK$24.67 million.

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Its price per square foot also set a record at HK$30,007.

Its 998 sq ft four-bedroom unit, which also recorded the highest price per sq ft among similar units at HK$30,350.

The project closed registrations for three- and four-bedroom units on Friday, selling 81 units for around HK$2 billion.

The total selling price is between HK$16.17 million and HK$47.11 million.