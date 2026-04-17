Pavilia Farm III oversubscribed 78 times

The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai, co-developed by New World Development (0017) and MTR Corporation (0066), was oversubscribed 78 times for its 88 units, which will be put on the market on Saturday.

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The project received around 7,000 checks upon the registration closing on Friday.

The units to be launched comprised one- to three-bedroom units, ranging from 307 to 814 square feet. The total price is between HK$7.46 million and HK$17.68 million after discount.