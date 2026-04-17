Pavilia Farm III oversubscribed 78 times

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Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai to tender big units after long holiday
02-04-2026 16:05 HKT
NWD names its first home Wellspring in Shenzhen's New World 188
01-04-2026 11:40 HKT
Pavilia Farm III to tender three- and four-bedroom units in April
31-03-2026 15:33 HKT
NWD's Grand Austin Bohemian sell out 64 units on Wednesday
11-03-2026 18:57 HKT
NWD's Grand Austin Bohemian to put 64 units on sale on Wednesday
10-03-2026 19:50 HKT
NWD launches second price list of remaining 34 units on Thursday
05-03-2026 16:00 HKT
NWD's Grand Austin Bohemian to release remaining 34 units this week
04-03-2026 16:50 HKT
Chinese auto giant BYD's female CFO earns more than its founder last year
15-04-2026 19:12 HKT