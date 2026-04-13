Pavilia Farm III puts 98 units for tender sale on Monday

The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai, co-developed by New World Development (0017) and MTR Corporation (0066), put 98 three- and four-bedroom units up for tender on Monday.

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The units span 697 to 1,676 square feet.

The registration closed at 11 am on Monday, with over 100 participants submitted tender documents. The developer said due to the large number of tender received, the number of tender boxes had increased from two to nine boxes.

The developer said it plans to add more units to the price list unveiled last Thursday after receiving a large number of inquiries.