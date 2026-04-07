Pavilia Farm III unveils sales brochure of 100 units on Wednesday

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The Pavilia Farm III receives nearly 10,000 inquiries as of Wednesday
01-04-2026 17:02 HKT
Pavilia Farm III offers 892 units in its new sales brochure on Monday
30-03-2026 17:06 HKT
Pavilia Farm I put a special unit up for tender sale on Monday
23-03-2026 19:45 HKT
NWD breaks ground on new mixed‑use project in Tsim Sha Tsui
19-03-2026 14:48 HKT
Deep Water Pavilia to cut discount on price from next Monday
05-03-2026 15:18 HKT
NWD loss narrows 44pc to $3.73b
27-02-2026 19:11 HKT
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
05-04-2026 17:11 HKT