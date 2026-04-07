Pavilia Farm III unveils sales brochure of 100 units on Wednesday

The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai, co-developed by New World Development (0017) and MTR Corporation (0066), will upload the sales brochure on Wednesday, selling 100 units via tender.

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The units comprise three- and four-bedroom layouts.

The project sold one four-bedroom special unit on Monday. The unit is 1,305 square feet and sold at HK$49.33 million, with price per sq ft of HK$37,801.

Cannas Ho Ka-yan, director of sales and marketing in NWD, said the project's sales office has recorded over a million visitors so far.

Gloria Leung