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PROPERTY

Pavilia Farm III unveils sales brochure of 100 units on Wednesday

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Cannas Ho, left.
Cannas Ho, left.

The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai, co-developed by New World Development (0017) and MTR Corporation (0066), will upload the sales brochure on Wednesday, selling 100 units via tender.

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The units comprise three- and four-bedroom layouts.

The project sold one four-bedroom special unit on Monday. The unit is 1,305 square feet and sold at HK$49.33 million, with price per sq ft of HK$37,801.

Cannas Ho Ka-yan, director of sales and marketing in NWD, said the project's sales office has recorded over a million visitors so far.

Gloria Leung

Pavilia FarmTai WaiNew World Development

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