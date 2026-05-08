Highwood Phase 2's 150 units receive 4,395 checks, sell starts on Saturday

Henderson Land Development (0012)'s phase two of Highwood in To Kwa Wan will start the first round of sales of 150 homes on Friday. The developer received 4,395 checks, oversubscribing 28 times.

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The units are of one- to three-bedroom payouts, ranging from 265 to 512 sq ft.

The project will also sell eight units via tender on Saturday.

There will also be a tender sale for a three-bedroom special unit spanning 513 square feet.