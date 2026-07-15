The Pavilia Farm III sells three-bedroom unit for HK$22.95m by tender

The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai, co-developed by New World Development (0017) and MTR Corporation (0066), tendered a 797-square-foot three-bedroom unit for HK$22.95 million on Wednesday, or HK$28,801 per sq ft.

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The project has sold seven units over the past two weeks, raking in more than HK$150 million.