NWD secures Northern Metropolis project planning approval, targets 7,000 homes in 2027

New World Development (0017) announced on Monday that it has secured planning approval for its Lam Hau Tsuen project in Yuen Long, as part of the Northern Metropolis development.

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Together with its other ongoing projects in the area, the company is on track to deliver nearly 7,000 residential units, with phased launches targeted from the 2027 financial year.

The company said the newly approved Lam Hau Tsuen project will further deepen its presence in the Northern Metropolis, adding scale to its short-, medium-, and long-term land bank, and creating a stronger platform for future growth.

NWD has already commenced construction on its Ma Sik Road project in Fanling, the first and second phases of its Yuen Long South project, and the fifth phase of the Lungtin Tsuen project in Yuen Long.