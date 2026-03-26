Henderson Land names Hung Hom project "One Victoria Cove", offering 1,296 units

Henderson Land Development (0012) named its new residential project "One Victoria Cove" on Thursday, offering four phases with a total of 1,296 units.

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Located on Bailey Street in Hung Hom, this project's Phase 1 and Phase 3 has secured the consent to sell and are expected to be put on sale via price list in April.

Mark Hahn Ka-fai, the general manager of sales (2) department of Henderson Land mentioned that Phase 1 and Phase 3 will offer 360 and 288 units respectively, featuring two- and three-bedroom layouts.

The two phases' estimated material date is August 31 in 2027.

This project is co-developed by Henderson Land, Hysan Development (0014) and Empire Group.



