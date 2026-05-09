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Revamped MTR exhibition returns to Hung Hom Station, featuring immersive train driving simulators

NEWS
14 mins ago
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The MTR Corporation is set to reopen its large-scale railway exhibition at Hung Hom Station on May 16, offering the public an expanded, interactive look into the city's transit history and daily operations under a refreshed identity, "Station Rail Voyage: Explorer."

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The revamped showcase will retain its popular display of four iconic retired trains while introducing several new interactive elements designed to immerse visitors in the world of transit professionals.

A major highlight of the upgraded layout is a newly added train driving simulator, which allows guests to step into a simulated training cab and experience the fundamentals of operating a train.

Access to this specific simulation requires a special advance booking and the purchase of an experience package that includes exclusive souvenirs.

Beyond the driver's seat, the exhibition offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the rigorous safety and operational protocols of the railway.

Newly constructed areas replicating tunnel maintenance environments and the Operations Control Centre aim to educate the public about the round-the-clock efforts of transit staff.

Younger visitors can also engage with the exhibits through play by dressing up in simulated engineering and staff uniforms for photo opportunities across various themed settings.

History enthusiasts will find a massive five-meter-long wall displaying over 2,500 classic MTR tickets and Octopus cards, chronicling the evolution of fare collection alongside the city's broader urban growth. This area is complemented by a collection of historical artifacts detailing key milestones in the construction of Hong Kong’s expansive underground network.

During a preview event on Thursday, MTR Corporation Chief Executive Officer Jeny Yeung celebrated the upcoming launch alongside local children and railway enthusiasts.

She characterized the exhibition as both a historical record of transit development and a repository of the community's collective memories across different generations, expressing hope that the new interactive space will highlight the corporation's ongoing dedication to public education and community engagement.

The exhibition will be open to the public on Fridays, weekends, and public holidays starting next weekend.

While general admission is free, visitors must reserve their time slots in advance through the exhibition's dedicated website, with bookings available on a first-come, first-served basis up to thirty days in advance.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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