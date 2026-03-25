logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

La Mirabelle I sells 12 units by tender for HK$170 mln on Wednesday

PROPERTY
35 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Sino Land's (0083) La Mirabelle I in Tseung Kwan O, sold 12 units via tender for nearly HK$170 million on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The project recorded a buyer who purchased four units for over HK$47 million. Combined with the eight units previously purchased, this buyer has purchased a total of 12 units.

The project has sold 92 units in the past six days, cashing in more than HK$1.32 billion.

The project is co-developed by Sino Land, Kerry Properties (0683), K Wah International (0173), China Merchants Land (0978), and MTR Corporation (0066).

 

La Mirabelle ISino LandTseung Kwan O

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Victor Tin(left)
La Mirabelle I to start sales next week
PROPERTY
3 hours ago
Victor Tin
La Mirabelle I launches 127 units on Tuesday
PROPERTY
24-03-2026 19:05 HKT
Victor Tin
La Mirabelle I's first price list oversubscribed 11 times
PROPERTY
23-03-2026 17:39 HKT
Victor Tin Sio-un, executive director of Sino
La Mirabelle I to release first price list next week
PROPERTY
19-03-2026 15:15 HKT
Victor Tin(left). Sino Land
La Mirabelle I to sell 254 units by tender on Friday
PROPERTY
18-03-2026 16:42 HKT
Photo: HKPF
Anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O nets 2 mainland men
NEWS
17-03-2026 05:13 HKT
Police, FSD bust illegal fuel station in Tseung Kwan O, seize 435 litres of petrol
NEWS
11-03-2026 03:15 HKT
Victor Tin Sio-un, executive directors of Sino
La Mirabelle I to release sales arrangement in the near term
PROPERTY
10-03-2026 16:45 HKT
Sino Land.
Sino Land ranks global top 5pc in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026
ESG
10-03-2026 15:47 HKT
An overview of La Mirabelle. SING TAO.
La Mirabelle I to open showflat of three-bedroom units soon
PROPERTY
09-03-2026 19:04 HKT
(Source: Threads)
Man arrested after two women allegedly molested on Tuen Ma Line MTR train
NEWS
24-03-2026 16:53 HKT
An Emirates airplane at Dubai International Airport, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 8, 2026. Picture taken by phone. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Airlines cancel more flights as Middle East conflict escalates
WORLD
24-03-2026 19:57 HKT
(File Photo)
Housing Bureau to open Kowloon City demo flats to showcase basic housing unit standards
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.