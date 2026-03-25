La Mirabelle I sells 12 units by tender for HK$170 mln on Wednesday

Sino Land's (0083) La Mirabelle I in Tseung Kwan O, sold 12 units via tender for nearly HK$170 million on Wednesday.

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The project recorded a buyer who purchased four units for over HK$47 million. Combined with the eight units previously purchased, this buyer has purchased a total of 12 units.

The project has sold 92 units in the past six days, cashing in more than HK$1.32 billion.

The project is co-developed by Sino Land, Kerry Properties (0683), K Wah International (0173), China Merchants Land (0978), and MTR Corporation (0066).