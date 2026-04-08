La Mirabelle I to launch sale of 261 units on Sunday

Sino Land's (0083) La Mirabelle I in Tseung Kwan O, will offer 261 units for sale on Sunday, with discounted average price per square foot at HK$17,032.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

This batch of units includes 33 one-bedroom units and 228 two-bedroom units.

Victor Tin Sio-un, executive director of Sino Land said that the project has sold 522 units in less than three weeks, cashing in over HK$4.6 billion.

The project is co-developed by Sino Land, Kerry Properties (0683), K Wah International (0173), China Merchants Land (0978), and MTR Corporation (0066).