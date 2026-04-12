La Mirabelle I sells 70 units on Sunday

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La Mirabelle I to launch sale of 261 units on Sunday
08-04-2026 15:50 HKT
La Mirabelle I sold 152 units on Tuesday
07-04-2026 14:40 HKT
La Mirabelle I to start second round sales in Easter Holiday
01-04-2026 16:03 HKT
La Mirabelle I launches 180 units for sale on Tuesday
31-03-2026 20:15 HKT
La Mirabelle I sells out all 254 units on Tuesday
31-03-2026 16:10 HKT
La Mirabelle I to release 254 units next Tuesday
26-03-2026 19:03 HKT
La Mirabelle I sells 12 units by tender for HK$170 mln on Wednesday
25-03-2026 19:24 HKT
La Mirabelle I to start sales next week
25-03-2026 16:06 HKT
La Mirabelle I launches 127 units on Tuesday
24-03-2026 19:05 HKT
La Mirabelle I to release first price list next week
19-03-2026 15:15 HKT
Cathay Pacific and HK Express to cancel flights amid soaring fuel prices
11-04-2026 17:29 HKT
Shopper's $11,000 Gucci shoes stolen from Causeway Bay mall restroom
11-04-2026 19:03 HKT