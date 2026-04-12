La Mirabelle I sells 70 units on Sunday

Sino Land's (0083) La Mirabelle I in Tseung Kwan O launched 261 units in the third round of sales, with 70 units sold on Sunday.

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The batch of units includes 33 one-bedroom units, 178 two-bedroom units, and 50 two-bedroom units. The discounted prices range from HK$5.73 million to HK$9.49 million, or HK$15,335 to HK$19,613 per square foot.

Previously, La Mirabelle I had sold a total of 523 units in two rounds of sales, generating over HK$4.6 billion in revenue.

The project is co-developed by Sino Land, Kerry Properties (0683), K Wah International (0173), China Merchants Land (0978), and MTR Corporation (0066).

Yiru Zhou