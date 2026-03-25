La Mirabelle I to start sales next week

Sino Land's (0083) residential project La Mirabelle I in Tseung Kwan O, will start selling early next week.

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Victor Tin Sio-un, executive director of Sino Land, said the project has received around 4,000 checks so far, an over nine times oversubscription of the 381 units included in the first two price lists.

The project is co-developed by Sino Land, Kerry Properties (0683), K Wah International (0173), China Merchants Land (0978), and MTR Corporation (0066).