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PROPERTY

Chester in Hung Hom to launch first price list of 50 units this week

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Lam Tat-man, the general manager of sales (1) department at Henderson Land Development
Lam Tat-man, the general manager of sales (1) department at Henderson Land Development
ChesterHenderson Land DevelopmentMidtown South

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